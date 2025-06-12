Suns Hire 11-Year NBA Veteran to Coaching Staff
The Phoenix Suns are making an addition to Jordan Ott's coaching staff, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.
"JUST IN: Phoenix Suns coach Jordan Ott has added DeMarre Carroll as an assistant coach on his bench, league sources told @hoopshype," Scotto tweeted. "Ott coached Carroll with the Brooklyn Nets and both worked together as assistant coaches for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers."
Carroll, who turns 39 next month, is an 11-year veteran in the NBA, who played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Nets and San Antonio Spurs. His vast knowledge of systems in the NBA have made him a desirable assistant coach in multiple organizations, and now he is making a stop in Phoenix.
Carroll last played in the NBA in 2020 during the COVID bubble with the Rockets and began his run as an assistant coach in 2022 with the Milwaukee Bucks. After one year with the Bucks, Darvin Ham brought him on his staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he coached for a season.
This past season, Carroll helped the Cavs win 64 games and earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, he joins the Suns hoping to help them achieve their goal of getting back in the playoffs next season.
One coach that won't be retained on Ott's staff is David Fizdale, who came to Phoenix in 2023 under head coach Frank Vogel, who was fired after just one year with the Suns.
Coach Ott will continue to build his staff over the next few weeks as the team looks to get ready for the Las Vegas Summer League next month. The full staff may not be finalized by then, but the Suns should have a good chunk of their assistants picked out by then.