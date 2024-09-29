Suns Have One of Best New Jerseys in NBA
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' 2024-25 City Connect jerseys leaked earlier this month, and though the design received mixed reviews upon first hitting the internet, national outlets rank the new looks fairly high.
While these haven't officially been unveiled by the team, the looks pay homage to the city's hosting of the 1995 NBA All-Star Game.
Bleacher Report has these at No. 2 in their leaked NBA City jersey rankings:
"Yes, just yes. Between the Mercury and the Suns, the Phoenix professional basketball teams are doing it right with alternate jerseys recently. Often the best-worst specialty jerseys find inspiration from whatever the franchise was doing in the '90s, and you get an elevated version of that with the Suns' City Editions," wrote Sara Civian.
"The Valley reference is top-tier, the color scheme is familiar and fun, and the lettering tells the story the rest of the jersey is trying to tell. The star is cute because it's not trying to be serious; it's trying to be cute. The Aztec pattern on the sides is a nice touch, and the pop of color is the cherry on top to make this a top-two City Edition jersey this year."
These looks ranked only behind the Toronto Raptors' jersey - which undoubtedly have to take the top spot:
The Suns previously wore their purple "El Valle" city jerseys last year, which paid homage to the team's hispanic culture. Prior, looks such as their coveted black "The Valley" look captured Phoenix (and the nation) by storm.
Will the leaked jerseys for this season make their way into Suns' fans hearts?