Suns' Biggest Regret Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns slowly but surely inch their way closer to an offseason that is all but set to alter the franchise's trajectory.
After falling massively short of their championship-or-bust expectations, the Suns (who are still on the outside of the postseason picture looking in) are projected to make some swift changes, which could see one of Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal moved via trade over the summer.
Phoenix reportedly dangled both stars in trade talks around the deadline, though no deals came to fruition.
One move that was made? The Suns dealt their coveted 2031 first-round pick in exchange for three various first-rounders spread throughout the future.
The move initially was thought to bolster their chances of landing Jimmy Butler, though that move ultimately fell through.
Bleacher Report says moving off the pick is Phoenix's biggest regret:
"Regrets abound for the Phoenix Suns, even when evaluating this season's situation against second-apron limitations and the cardinal sins of years past (mainly, failing to negotiate harder when they acquired Kevin Durant). Flipping their 2031 first-rounder to the Utah Jazz for three less-favorable picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 towers over them all," wrote Dan Favale.
"That deal initially implied the Suns had a Jimmy Butler agreement teed up, which in turn suggested they convinced Bradley Beal to waive his no-trade clause. So much for that.
"Phoenix's grand plan instead featured using a 2026 first-rounder to salary-dump Jusuf Nurkić. That is underwhelming for a team supposedly all-in on now."
Favale sums up exactly how many around the Valley feel. Years down the road, the 2031 pick could be extremely valuable - and for a team that doesn't have control of its own draft capital in the present - mortgaging the future even more doesn't seem like a great idea given the current state of the organization.
Favale finished with, "Most inexplicably of all, the Suns traveled this path knowing that Durant is a goner this offseason. You don't hock him around the league leading up to the trade deadline if you feel good about his staying. Mortgaging more of your future while staring that dissolution in the face, if not initiating it, stands to go down as generational recklessness."