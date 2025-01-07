Inside The Suns

Suns Star Bradley Beal Addresses Trade Rumors

Bradley Beal says he holds all the cards in a potential trade.

Donnie Druin

Jan 6, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Amid a flurry of trade rumors surrounding his name, Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal finally broke his silence.

When asked if his recent benching was due to a potential move, Beal offered the following:

"If so, I need to be addressed because I hold the cards. Until I'm addressed and somebody says something different, I'll be a Sun."

This of course is just the latest development in a wild stretch of trade speculation that involves Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler landing in Phoenix - and with Beal's salary being the only conceivable piece to make the deal work - all eyes are on the star guard as the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches.

Beal took the benching quite well, as he led the Suns with 25 points in the win over Philadelphia.

He also offered this after the game on the drastic move out of the starting lineup:

"I'm a starter in the league, I firmly believe that," Beal said (via Rankin). "No disrespect to anybody, but I'm a starter. That's what I firmly believe.

"But Coach made his decision, I'm not going to sit here and argue with him. I'm not going to sit here and be a distraction, I'm not going to sit here and be an a------. He made his decision, I live with it. He's the coach. I just gotta go out and play my game and do what I do, and whatever happens from there, happens from there."

Beal ultimately does hold the cards thanks to his no-trade clause, though Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro says he would waive that for a few teams - you could read more about that here.

