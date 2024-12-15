Suns Can Now Trade These Six Players
PHOENIX -- The Dec. 15 deadline has now arrived for NBA free agents recently signed in the offseason to become trade eligible, and the Phoenix Suns have seen six of their own players now given the green light to be sent elsewhere.
Of course, this doesn't mean the Suns will make any deals immediately, though Phoenix has been somewhat relevant in the trade rumor mill thanks to reported interest from Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
What ultimately comes from that - or other possible scenarios - remains to be seen, though these Suns can now be sent packing in a deal if the organization so chooses:
Tyus Jones
Jones - one of three Suns to have played every game - has been a massive revelation for Phoenix in terms of setting up the offense and limiting turnovers. It's very tough to believe the Suns would even entertain dealing him.
Monte Morris
Morris, to lesser extents, has made a similar impact off Phoenix's bench with the second unit at point guard. There were questions about the Suns' depth behind their starters, and he's given that unit stability.
Royce O'Neale
O'Neale was actually acquired via trade last season but was set to hit free agency before the Suns brought him back. He's emerged into the three-and-d player Phoenix hoped he would be shooting a strong 45.6% from downtown this season, and it's unlikely the Suns would deal him unless a unique opportunity arrives.
Mason Plumlee
Plumlee has helped steady the ship at center behind Jusuf Nurkic, and arguably has played better through early stretches of the season. Plumlee is what he is: A valuable second option for the Suns. If any center gets dealt out of Phoenix, it feels like Nurkic may be the target.
Bol Bol
After making splash appearances last season, things have been different for the ultimate Suns fan favorite. He's played in just seven games for new head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Damion Lee
Lee was once one of the league's top three-point shooters before suffering a rough meniscus tear ahead of training camp last season. He re-signed with Phoenix this summer but has only played in four games, falling out of the rotation completely.