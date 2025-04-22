Suns Can Save Millions With Two Practical Moves
The Phoenix Suns are the most expensive team in the NBA, but they can look to save a penny or two here and there.
Pennies add up in the NBA, and ESPN insider Bobby Marks explains how the Suns can save a lot of money with a few practical moves in the offseason.
"Phoenix enters next season not only as a luxury tax team for a fourth straight year but a projected $25 million over the second apron," Marks wrote.
"The Suns could create significant savings (close to $100 million) and get closer to the second apron threshold if they decline their $8.1 million team option for Vasilije Micic and waive Cody Martin's $8.7 million salary. Phoenix has until June 29 to decline the Micic team option and until June 30 to guarantee Martin's salary. Nick Richards' $5 million salary is also guaranteed on June 29.
"In the unlikely scenario that the roster stays intact, Phoenix projects to spend over $450 million in combined salary and tax penalties. The Suns are not allowed to aggregate contracts sent out in a trade or use more than 100% of the traded player exception until June 30. They are also not allowed to buy a second-round pick the night of the draft. Phoenix has the second round and veterans minimum exception available. The Suns also are not allowed to use the two trade exceptions ($3.2 million and $2.8 million) that were created during the regular season."
Micic and Martin were acquired in the salary dump deal at the trade deadline for Jusuf Nurkic, so they weren't expected to be prime candidates for the roster in the long run.
Ultimately, the Suns will look very different next season, and the more cap space that they have, the more flexible they can be in terms of future moves.