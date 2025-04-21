Suns Have Disadvantage in NBA Draft
The Phoenix Suns have been trying to keep this fire lit in terms of being a team with the idea to compete for a championship.
However, it's hard to do that without many trade assets or draft capital.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks broke down the Suns' future draft capital.
"The Suns have a first-round pick in five of the next seven years. However, because they traded their 2026 first and 2031 first in separate deals, Phoenix is allowed to trade only either its 2028 first (the least favorable of its own, Brooklyn, New York or Washington) or the 2029 least favorable first of Cleveland, Minnesota (if 6-30) and Utah," Marks wrote.
"The Suns are allowed to trade the draft rights to the player selected with the Cavaliers' first in this year's draft. Phoenix has three second-round picks available to trade. The Suns are not allowed to swap their 2032 first, which is frozen because they finished over the second apron this season."
The Suns can use the player as a bargaining chip during the draft, but they cannot move the pick prior to it. This means that Phoenix could still get creative with trading picks, it just won't come until later.
All of the pick swaps the Suns are involved in make most of these picks late first-rounders. That is a bit limiting for Phoenix, but every team knows that the Suns are open for business, so they should still be a hot commodity around the draft despite the pressed assets.
Ultimately, the Suns are at a bit of a disadvantage when it comes to the draft compared to other teams, so it would be in their best interest to try and gain some capital back.
The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.