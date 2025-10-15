Suns Cap Preseason With Impressive Win vs Lakers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns ended their preseason with a 113-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
Phoenix finishes their preseason with a 3-1 record.
The Suns, fresh off their trip to China, opted to rest numerous starters tonight - rolling out an initial lineup of Nigel Hayes-Davis, Rasheer Fleming, Khaman Maluach, Jared Butler and Jordan Goodwin.
Prior to the game, Phoenix head coach Jordan Ott gave an injury update on Jalen Green - which you can read more about here.
Los Angeles welcomed back Luka Doncic to their lineup for the first time all preseason in a starting lineup that featured former Phoenix No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Austin Reaves. LeBron James still remained out with his nerve pain that's expected to keep him out for the next few weeks.
Butler led all players with 33 points while Ayton (10/13) was the only player to record a double-double.
Quick Suns-Lakers Recap
The Lakers took a small 11-9 lead into the first timeout of the first quarter before a quick 7-2 run forced Ott to call a timeout just minutes later, which brought Bronny James to the floor.
Los Angeles would lead Phoenix at the end of the first 29-22 in spite of Butler's 12 points on 5-7 shooting to open the game.
Slowly but surely the Suns would cut into the L.A. lead to one possession halfway through the second - though the Lakers would push their advantage back to double-digits.
Los Angeles would carry a 66-56 lead into the halftime break with a strong 9-17 shooting from deep. Butler and Doncic tied for a game-high 22 points each while Ayton had eight points and eight rebounds to that point.
Phoenix would cut into their deficit by as much as five halfway through the third and eventually tied action at 78-78 with 3:48 left in the third.
By the end of the quarter, the Suns pieced together an 89-83 lead entering the fourth.
The two sides would go back-and-forth through the fourth quarter before Phoenix began to pull away, ultimately leading once the final buzzer sounded to give the Suns their third and final win of the preseason.
What's Next for Jordan Ott's Crew
The Suns will have a week of rest before their regular season opener against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 22.