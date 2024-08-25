Suns CEO Cracks NBA 40 Under 40 List
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein cracked The Athletic's 40 Under 40 NBA list this offseason.
Bartelstein has been the right-hand man to owner Mat Ishbia since the transition first happened nearly two full years ago, and is on the fast track to establish himself as a powerful name in NBA circles down the road.
"Bartelstein is the highest-ranking hire made by Mat Ishbia since he took over the franchise last February. The son of high-powered agent Mark Bartelstein, Josh has made a name for himself around the league. He has already made an impact in Phoenix on the business side, helping the Suns become the first NBA team to move their local broadcast from a regional sports network to an over-the-air broadcast channel," wrote Mike Vorkunov.
"He has taken to the job quickly after coming over from the Detroit Pistons last spring, where he served in a role that straddled the business and basketball sides of the franchise."
Ishbia offered the following on Bartelstein after he was hired:
“Josh understands our culture and values and shares our strategic vision for the Suns and Mercury,” said Ishbia.
“His proven leadership abilities and deep experience in both the business and basketball sides of an organization makes him uniquely positioned to transform the teams into the best basketball franchises on and off the court.”
The culture has undoubtedly shifted from previous ownership to what Ishbia has built now, and Bartelstein can take a slice of that credit for the work he's done and the path he'll continue to pave.