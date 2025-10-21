Suns Coach Says Only One Player Will Be Out for Season Opener
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters Tuesday that everyone except new starting guard Jalen Green would be available for Phoenix's season opener Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.
Green, who has not missed a game since Feb. 2023, will be out with a left hamstring strain that sidelined him for the entire preseason.
“Progress is being made, but still taking it day-by-day. Those soft tissues, you don’t know exactly where it’s at. You’ll see him do work before practice.” Ott said on Green Monday (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
Ott originally said Green would be re-evaluated in 10 days ahead of Phoenix's final preseason game last Tuesday after he re-aggravated the strain during Phoenix's preseason trip to China.
Although the Suns are seemingly treading carefully with Green's injury, Ott said it was too early to rule him out for Phoenix's three-game road trip after the season opener, which begins Friday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers.
It seems likely that Grayson Allen will start in Green's place after starting all three preseason games next to Devin Booker in the backcourt that Phoenix's major players were available for.
One Suns player who will be making his debut with the team Wednesday after not playing in the preseason is new center Mark Williams, who Ott said will have a target number of minutes.
“I’m excited,” Williams said of the game (via Rankin). “Been looking forward to playing since I’ve been here. I’m excited.”
Kings Hampered By 2 Big Injuries
While the Suns will be down one starter, the Kings will be down two.
Star center Domantas Sabonis (right hamstring strain) and starting forward Keegan Murray (torn ligament in left thumb) are both out to start the year for the Kings.
Sabonis being out will give the Suns' revamped center rotation, led by Williams, a big opportunity to find their footing early on.
The Kings could choose to go several routes with their starting lineup, which could be replacing Murray and Sabonis with any two of Dario Saric, Drew Eubanks or Isaac Jones, or shifting DeMar DeRozan to the 4 and Zach LaVine to the 3 and starting Keon Ellis, Russell Westbrook or Malik Monk in the backcourt next to Dennis Schroeder.
Either way, Phoenix's defensive duo of Dillon Brooks and Ryan Dunn will have a tough matchup early on going up against DeRozan and LaVine.
Neither team has officially released an injury report ahead of the matchup.
Tomorrow's game tips off at 7:00 p.m. Arizona time. The Suns are 31-26 in season openers all time and 20-10 when they start the season at home.