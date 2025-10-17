Suns' Season Opener Might Have Gotten Easier
PHOENIX -- The Sacramento Kings could be without their star center for their Oct. 22 season opener against the Phoenix Suns.
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on X Thursday:
"Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis sustained a mild hamstring strain and he’ll miss the preseason finale vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, league sources tell me."
This injury comes after the Kings announced earlier this week that starting forward Keegan Murray would be out 4-6 weeks after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb.
Sabonis played in 70 games for the Kings last season, averaging 19.1 points, a league-leading 13.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the year.
Phoenix actually did pretty well in containing Sabonis last season, as he averaged 15.8 points and 11.3 rebounds against the Suns.
If Sabonis is unable to go, the Kings have two former Suns as backup big men in Drew Eubanks and Dario Saric and also can turn to rookie second-round pick Maxime Raynaud.
Suns' Starter Facing Similar Injury
Suns coach Jordan Ott announced earlier this week that new starting guard Jalen Green would be out for at least the season opener after reaggravating a mild hamstring strain.
"I think we all know the soft tissue injuries are really hard to see exactly the progress," Ott said of Green. "And obviously it's frustrating, but this is all part of it. Thankfully we caught it early, it's not that serious, but he wants to be out there, especially (with) new teammates, new system."
To Ott's point, teams are usually cautious of soft tissue injuries especially early in the season, so this could be the case for Sabonis, who has only missed 15 games over the last three seasons, as well.
The good news for the Suns is that new starting center Mark Williams appears to be on track to play in the season opener after being out for the entire preseason as the team followed an intentional plan to have him healthy for the season given his injury history.
Phoenix is all wrapped up with the preseason, going 3-1 across its four contests, an encouraging start to a new era under coach Jordan Ott.
The Kings, meanwhile, enter Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers 0-3 as they gear up for next week's season opener.
Sacramento made a major roster move ahead of the opener with the signing of Russell Westbrook earlier this week.