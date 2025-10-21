Suns Give Jalen Green Update Ahead of Regular Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns won't have Jalen Green available for their regular season opener against the Sacramento Kings - though the team is seeing the guard progress in a positive manner in hopes of returning soon.
“Progress is being made, but still taking it day-by-day. Those soft tissues, you don’t know exactly where it’s at. You’ll see him do work before practice.” Suns coach Jordan Ott said on Green (h/t Duane Rankin).
Green has been dealing with a hamstring injury that's kept him out of every preseason game Phoenix played. Ahead of their finale against the Los Angeles Lakers last week, Ott said Green would be re-evaluated in ten days.
It's possible we see Grayson Allen plugged into the starting lineup in Green's absence - you can read more about that here.
"I think we all know the soft tissue injuries are really hard to see exactly the progress. And obviously it's frustrating, but this is all part of it. Thankfully we caught it early, it's not that serious, but he wants to be out there, especially (with) new teammates, new system," Ott said.
Green was the Houston Rockets' leading scorer last season and will look to bring a different dynamic than Bradley Beal to the Suns' lineup.
"I think it starts with both of us with the ability to score, and once you become a threat in that regard, it's going to open up easier opportunities for everybody else," said Devin Booker at the team's Media Day.
"I think overall, playing with a faster pace and getting up the court, we call it kicking heads or skips. It doesn't really matter."
Green added, "I'm excited to play Book. I think it's gonna be a good situation," Green said. "I think I'm gonna be able to learn a lot from him while at the same time adding what I can bring to the table. I think we're gonna complement each other a lot, especially with the system that Ott's got us playing in.
"I think we gonna be playing fast, and I think we gonna be creating a lot for each other and create for others. So I'm very excited about it, and I think we gonna shock a lot of people too."
After Wednesday, Phoenix will have a back-to-back this weekend with the Clippers (Friday) and Nuggets (Saturday) as the 2025-26 season officially gets underway for the Suns.