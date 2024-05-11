New Suns Coach Speaks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a new leader.
Mike Budenholzer was officially announced as the team's next head coach, taking over for the recently-fired Frank Vogel.
Budenholzer inherits a 49-win team that was just swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Suns have a star-studded roster led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, and it will be up to Budenholzer to maximize those talents.
“I am honored to be named head coach of the Phoenix Suns, the team I grew up watching,” said Budenholzer - an Arizona native - in an official statement.
“I would like to thank Mat Ishbia, Josh Bartelstein and James Jones for the opportunity to lead this team. I’m grateful to have a talented roster of players who are ready to compete and play a style of basketball that will bring out the best in all of them, and bring them together as we compete for championships.”
The Suns were defeated by Budenholzer's Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. Budenholzer was previously an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich, where he won four titles before getting his first head coaching opportunity with the Atlanta Hawks.
Budenholzer is also a two-time NBA Coach of the Year winner.
More from the official press release:
"Named the 22nd head coach in Suns history, Budenholzer spent five seasons each as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks (2013-18) and Milwaukee Bucks (2018-23), guiding the Hawks to a franchise record 60 wins in 2014-15 and leading the Bucks past the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. Budenholzer has led his teams to the playoffs in nine of his 10 seasons as a head coach, reaching the Conference Semifinals six times and the Conference Finals on three occasions. His .538 winning percentage over 104 career playoff games is 11th-best in NBA history among coaches with over 100 career playoff games."
The Suns are expected to hold an official press conference with Budenholzer in the coming future.