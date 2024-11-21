Suns Continue Skid in Blowout Loss to Knicks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have now lost their fifth game in a row following a 138-122 blowout defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
Still without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns struggled for major stretches throughout the contest while it felt like the Knicks (who have now won four in a row) couldn't miss.
Suns guard Devin Booker notched his fourth 30+ point game, who was basically the only bright spot for Phoenix.
Quick Recap
The Suns found themselves in an early 14-3 deficit before Mike Budenholzer was tasked with calling a timeout to stop the early run. Before Phoenix could blink, they were again down 32-16 before Budenholzer was forced to call another timeout.
New York ultimately carried a 44-28 lead after the first 12 minutes of action thanks to a quick 11 points from Jalen Brunson while converting 8-11 attempts from deep.
The Knicks grew their lead to as high as 24 in the second quarter before entering halftime with a 76-58 lead. Every New York starter eclipsed double digit points in the first half with the exception of Josh Hart, who had nine.
Phoenix managed to capture some momentum in the third quarter, dwindling their lead to 11 before the Knicks again put their foot on the gas - going on an 11-2 run to force Budenholzer to again call for a timeout. New York hit the fourth quarter leading 110-93 after shooting a strong 60% from the field to that point.
The fourth quarter showed no change in play from either side as the Suns again walked away as losers when the final buzzer sounded.
What's Next
The Suns will have five days off before hosting the Los Angeles Lakers for NBA Cup action on Tuesday, Nov. 26.