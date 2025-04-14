Suns Could Bring Back Former Assistant After Firing Mike Budenholzer
Former Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green could soon be looking for a new home if the New Orleans Pelicans opt to dismiss him following a 21-win season.
Green, 43, was hired by the Pelicans after a two-year stint with the Suns as an assistant coach. Green helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 under Monty Williams.
The Pelicans are making widespread changes to their front office after firing David Griffin, who served as the team's president of basketball operations for six years.
The new president could come in with a different head coach in mind for their vision, which would make Green a coaching free agent able to join any other team, including the Suns, who fired head coach Mike Budenholzer.
"While Willie Green remains in place as New Orleans’ head coach, he’s been another name, in addition to the recently-extended Chauncey Billups, league figures have mentioned as a possible replacement in Phoenix, should the Suns make a change on their bench," NBA insider Jake Fischer tweeted.
While Green has been unable to lead the Pelicans to a playoff series win during his four years at the helm, he improved the team's record in each of his first three seasons in New Orleans.
This year, Green was met with disaster as players kept getting injured left and right, forcing the Pelicans to rely on a ton of depth that didn't match up on a talent scale compared to other teams.
That's why the Pels may decide to keep Green because he hasn't proven himself to be a bad coach. He was just dealt a terrible hand of cards that would have challenged any coach.
If he becomes available, he should move up to the top of the list for the Suns in their head coaching search, along with any other teams looking for someone new.