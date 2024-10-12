Inside The Suns

Suns Hold Devin Booker Out, Lose to Pistons

The Phoenix Suns were without their top player in their first preseason loss.

Oct 11, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie (2) dribbles by Detroit Pistons guard Dereon Seabron (18) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters prior to tonight's game there was a surprise to the team's starting lineup against the Detroit Pistons.

He wasn't kidding.

The Suns ruled Devin Booker (ankle soreness) out ahead of their 109-91 loss against Detroit. Jusuf Nurkic (finger) and Grayson Allen (achilles soreness) also missed tonight's action.

As a result, Phoenix rolled out the following starting lineup:

Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Ryan Dunn
Kevin Durant
Mason Plumlee

Ahead of the game, Budenholzer revealed his initial thoughts on Booker:

“I think his steadiness, his kind of work ethic, professionalism, you know, he's just a very honest and still kind of  easy going. I love being around him every day," he said.

"The work that he puts in is just awesome; the focus, the attention  to detail, so, I had the ultimate respect for him from a distance and now being around him. It's just gone to  another level.”

The Pistons jumped out to an impressive 40-29 first quarter lead thanks to 14 points from each of Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris. Detroit shot 16 of 24 from the field to begin the night.

Bradley Beal chipped in 12 points in the opening frame.

The Pistons carried their advantage into halftime in 65-50 fashion thanks to poor three-point shooting from Budenholzer's squad, converting just 6 of 22 attempts from deep.

Not much had changed after the third quarter before the Pistons put their foot on the gas and grew their lead to as much as 28 before the final buzzer sounded.

As a team, the Suns shot a poor 37% from the field, which included a total of 10-44 shooting (22.7%) from three. They were out-rebounded 48-37 and finished with 16 turnovers.

The Suns will be on the road this Sunday to battle the Denver Nuggets.

