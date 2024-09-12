Suns' Devin Booker Releasing Phoenix Inspired Shoes
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been fairly frequent about dropping different looks and colorways of his signature "Book 1" shoe that debuted last season.
The latest special pair is Phoenix inspired according to Booker, releasing a three minute video via the Suns' social media account that announced "Python" Book 1's would be making their way to shelves soon.
The video shows Booker dropping special autographed pairs off around Paris to send fans on a scavenger hunt.
Officially on Nike.com, they're labeled as the Book 1 "Leather" and retail for $150.
From the shoe's profile on Nike:
"Devin Booker is a craftsman who can lose a defender with an ankle-snatching stutter-go, then come back with a series of spellbinding jabs into a splashed jumper. Book’s signature shoe gives him the tools he needs to carve. With leather accents highlighting a super-smooth upper and a speedy, yet cushioned ride, this design can help you explore the spaces created by your piercing footwork and hungry hooper soul."
More on the shoes, which are described as "Light Orewood Brown"
"An ode to one of Devin Booker's favorite off-court kicks, this special Book 1 features a snakeskin leather upper with a python texture. Its Air Zoom cushioning combines with Cushlon foam to help him slither and strike on the court, leaving even the most vicious defenders helpless.
"The Air Python is a regular in Book’s rotation of lifestyle high heat. Debuted in 1987, the Python caught fire for its faux reptilian skin and Swoosh logo-less upper. This special design is rooted in a fitting desert theme. An allover snakeskin print is elevated by the python texture, making for another future Book classic."
These, the "Rattlesnake" and "Barely Grape" are available on official retailer sites.
More colorways are expected within the future of the Suns' star first signature shoe.