Suns Draft Picks Among NBA's Best Trade Chips
The Phoenix Suns are on a train without a solidified destination, which could be problematic for them.
The Suns hope they can figure out a way to get back into the contender group in the Western Conference, but the future looks bleak considering they don't own much future draft capital.
In 2027 and 2029, the Suns' draft picks will go to the Houston Rockets, who just acquired Kevin Durant from Phoenix earlier this offseason. Those draft picks are the second-best trade chip in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley.
"While the Suns managed to improve their long-term outlook a bit this offseason, it's still among the bleakest around the league," Buckley wrote.
"They can't abandon all win-now intentions since they're keeping 28-year-old Devin Booker as their historically pricey cornerstone, but they clearly took a step back when moving off of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this offseason.
"This is, in other words, hardly a playoff lock at this point, making these unprotected picks they owe the Houston Rockets absurdly valuable. Even if Phoenix finds a few hits in a young core now featuring Jalen Green, Mark Williams, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Ryan Dunn, these might all be support players and none are great timeline fits with Booker, who turns 29 in August."
The Suns likely asked for these picks back in their Durant negotiations, but the Rockets probably countered with Booker, making the deal a no-go for Phoenix.
The Rockets will be praying on the Suns' downfall during these years because it could mean they add even more to their mountain of prospects that could get them over the hump in the Western Conference.
Without these picks, the Suns either have to do their best to contend in the meantime or trade Booker to replenish their draft stash for the back half of the decade.