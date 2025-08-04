Inside The Suns

Suns Earn Debatable Offseason Grade

How did the Phoenix Suns really do this offseason?

Donnie Druin

Jun 10, 2025; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott during an introductory press conference at the Verizon 5g Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott during an introductory press conference at the Verizon 5g Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are still looking to make final tweaks and touches on their roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The last few months have been nothing short of chaotic for a Suns organization that's forced themselves to hit the reset button, making changes to positions such as head coach and general manager while also parting ways with stars in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

How have the Suns done this offseason?

Suns Earn C+ Offseason Grade

The Athletic's Doug Haller gave the organization a C+ for their efforts:

"The Suns deserve credit for pulling the plug on a miserable stretch. They made a coaching change, hired a new general manager and overhauled the roster. Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets. Bradley Beal was bought out. Perhaps most important, the Suns got off the second apron, which gives them roster flexibility," wrote Haller.

"Still, it was only a first step. Questions remain. How will a Devin Booker-Jalen Green backcourt work? Can center Mark Williams stay healthy? (Coming off the Beal experience, trading for an injury-prone center was indeed head-scratching.) Can rookie big man Khaman Maluach help anytime soon? Growing pains usually come with change. The Suns may experience some for a while."

The Suns hope they can be competitive moving into the new year, though Phoenix still has a handful of decisions left - many of which Haller alluded to in the above paragraph.

Perhaps the potential addition of Jonathan Kuminga can shift expectations in the desert, and players such as Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale might be on the way out as salary dumps, too.

However the cookie crumbles, it's clear expectations surrounding the Suns must be lowered moving into the new season.

As for the offseason grade, Haller's assessment is fair - Phoenix does deserve credit for doing what they needed to do, though it feels as if the Suns could have navigated their major decisions in a different way.

