Suns Expected to Change Starting Lineup
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns signed point guard Tyus Jones just a few days ago, a substansial move that didn't quite send shockwaves through the NBA world - though it did give the organization another legitimate option at point guard after adding Monte Morris previously.
Jones' signing was nothing out of the normal - he reportedly inked a one-year deal worth $3.3 million.
Jones also spoke to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on why he chose Phoenix - which, also, not out of the ordinary - though he mentioned something that peaked the interest of many people:
"The chance to play for the Phoenix Suns made the most sense on a lot of levels to me and my family - beginning with the way Mat Ishbia and the front office recruited me to how Coach (Mike Budenholzer) showed me how I can significantly impact a team that has a real opportunity to challenge for an NBA title as their starting point guard."
There's been plenty of talk surrounding the Suns and what they could potentially look like on the floor with a point guard next to the star trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Jones started all 66 games he played in last season for the Washington Wizards. He's coming off one of his best seasons (statistically speaking) and, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, will be inserted into the starting lineup.
This would push Grayson Allen down to a bench role according to Gambo. Allen just inked a four-year, $70 million extension before Phoenix's last playoff run.
Kellan Olson broke it down a bit more:
"The move of Jones to the starting lineup would bring obvious defensive question marks to the perimeter. Phoenix was already facing those with Allen in the lineup but Allen presents more size and toughness than Jones and took on those assignments admirably throughout last season," wrote Olson.
"Allen is also responsible for a good chunk of the Suns’ 3-point volume and thrived with all of the extra spacing, leading the league in 3-point percentage at 46.1%."
Phoenix's bench could use the surge in scoring, and with one of their three stars likely to be on the court at all time, Allen could still see a good chunk of the open looks last season.
After turning the ball over at some of the highest rates in the league, the Suns snagged two veteran point guards (Morris/Jones) with extremely high assist to turnover ratios to settle the offense while hopefully limiting turnovers.
We'll ultimately see what starting lineup comes to fruition under first-year coach Mike Budenholzer, though all signs point to Phoenix starting their first true point guard since Chris Paul in the 2024-25 season.