Suns Explain Tough Decision to Cut Veteran Guard
PHOENIX -- All training camp, eyes on the Phoenix Suns were specifically fixated on one training camp battle in the backcourt.
Jordan Goodwin and Jared Butler battled for a role as a backup guard with Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie stamped on the roster.
Though both flashed what they could bring to the table, the Suns waived Butler late Friday night - paving the way for Goodwin to make the roster as the regular season nears.
At practice on Saturday, Suns head coach Jordan Ott explained the thought process behind the move:
Suns Get Honest on Jared Butler Move
"I think those decisions are always tough and he made it really tough. He was part of this for multiple months and he really helped our group, helped his teammates, helped our intensity in camp, obviously helped us in games as well so, yeah, tough decision," said Ott (h/t Duane Rankin).
"I think he played well and Goodie [Jordan Goodwin] played well. They both played well. Hopefully at the end of it JB knows we tried to do the best we could. Hopefully we helped him. We're with him. It's tough ... He's a really good player and I know we'll see him again soon."
Teams must have their rosters set by Monday, Oct. 20 before the start of the regular season - so perhaps Butler will get an opportunity elsewhere.
Butler offered the following on X after the news:
It's possible the Suns' move to side with Goodwin over Butler was partially due to finances, as Butler's $2.6 million cap figure would have pushed Phoenix into luxury tax territory - something owner Mat Ishbia is clearly hoping to avoid after paying some hefty tax penalties in recent years with no title to show.
Phoenix is currently at 14 spots, leaving room for some roster flexibility throughout the season.
"Just the extra roster spot does give you flexibility - you know how that goes throughout the season. Goodie brings exactly what you've seen Jordan Goodwin play with for multiple years now," Ott continued.
"There's an edge, defensive piece - he played well. He's played really well since he's been here. His energy is infectious when you talk to him, his spirit, all those things is exactly what we saw from afar. I wasn't here when he was here the last time [but] he brought that with him when he came."