This Might Be Why Suns Released Jared Butler
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns unofficially announced a winner of their top training camp battle this weekend after waiving Jared Butler - signaling Jordan Goodwin earned backup guard duties for the team ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The move shocked some across the interwebs, especially after a strong 35-point finish to the preseason against the Los Angeles Lakers, leading many to believe he had stamped a spot on the roster with a Suns team that doesn't have an established option behind Jalen Green and Devin Booker.
However, Butler's $2.6 million salary for the upcoming year may have played a role in the Suns' decision.
Suns Dodge Luxury Tax
Phoenix, who just got themselves out of the dreaded second-apron, are looking to avoid the luxury tax - at least at this point in time.
Butler's salary this year would have put the Suns over that line, as Spotrac's Keith Smith highlighted:
Last season, the Suns had an estimated tax bill of $152 million. The year prior, it was $68 million.
Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia cleaned house from top to bottom this offseason, employing new faces at general manager and head coach while also splitting ways with big (and costly) names in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Still, it didn't appear to be an easy decision, and it feels like Butler will have success practically anywhere else he lands as a result.
Jared Butler Will Be Just Fine
“Not putting too much pressure on myself. That’s kind of my weakness, putting a lot of pressure on myself to perform well," Butler told reporters after the preseason.
"I do so many great things, because I feel like I have this God given ability to do things. At the end of the day, just letting the outcome be the outcome and taking it one step at a time.”
Besides the luxury tax angle, Goodwin might have simply been a better fit for what first-year coach Jordan Ott wants to build moving into the regular season.
The intriguing part? Phoenix can still add another player to round out their 15-man roster ahead of Monday's deadline.
However, the Suns might have done Butler a solid and simply released him ahead of time to allow more opportunities as teams must have their rosters trimmed the day before regular season action begins on Oct. 21.
Butler is sure to land elsewhere and should continue playing at levels he demonstrated over the last few games.