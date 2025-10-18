Suns Finally Make Tough Roster Decision
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' 2025-26 roster is nearly set.
The organization officially announced the release of David Duke and Jared Butler on Friday night - clearing the way for Jordan Goodwin to make the roster.
Goodwin and Butler were considered to be in competition for the final Suns' roster spot, though the release of Duke still leaves Phoenix at 14 - giving them flexibility, if desired, ahead of the regular season.
"Training camp battle victory in Phoenix: the Suns are keeping guard Jordan Goodwin as their 14th standard roster player entering the new season, per sources. Goodwin averaged 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 19 minutes in preseason," said ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
Phoenix Suns Training Camp Battle Won
This comes hours after a report from Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro suggesting the organization wouldn't keep both Butler and Goodwin.
Goodwin was considered to have the upper-hand in the battle despite some hefty praise for Butler from Suns head coach Jordan Ott after their preseason finale:
"I think we’ve all seen 'JB' from a far. You don’t win a national championship in college to not be an ultimate competitor. And as a competitor, he didn’t feel he was great that first night in China," said Ott after Butler's 35-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers to close preseason festivities.
"We saw a response that second night in China and today in the fourth quarter – we knew who was taking the shots. He bailed us out at multiple points there in the fourth quarter when you need shot maker. He had nine assists and no turnovers. Overall, a great game by 'JB' tonight."
Goodwin has 24 points in that game. He's played in 150 games across his four years in the league, including 40 with Phoenix back in the 2023-24 season.
NBA rosters must be trimmed to 15 by Monday, Oct. 20. The Suns will host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Oct. 22 to begin the year.
What Phoenix will do with their extra roster spot remains to be seen. They also have three two-way players under contract.
Goodwin will look to play the role of backup in a Suns backcourt that will see Jalen Green and Devin Booker as starters with Collin Gillespie also in the rotation.
Goodwin may get an increase in playing time, as Green has already been ruled out for the season-opener against Sacramento due to injury.