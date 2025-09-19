Phoenix Suns Extend Heralded Media Rights Deal
PHOENIX -- Two years ago, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia made a move in regards to their media and broadcasting rights to make games accessible and free for viewers in the state of Arizona - a move that was heralded by many both at the time and currently.
That's been extended through at least the next few seasons.
"The Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Gray Media today announced a multi-year extension of their landmark media rights partnership that will ensure Suns, Mercury as well as Valley Suns games are available to fans across Arizona over-the-air for free through 2028," the team said in a press release.
Mat Ishbia, owner of the Suns/Mercury, chimed in with:
“This has always been about the fans. We were the first to make games available free over-the-air, bringing Suns and Mercury games to more fans in Arizona than ever before. We’re excited to keep our games free and accessible – growing our fanbase and the game of basketball by ensuring everyone in Arizona has access to watch the Suns and Mercury.”
More on the deal:
"Launched in 2023, the deal was the first local broadcast partnership in the NBA and WNBA to go exclusively over-the-air and away from the traditional and limited regional sports model, ushering in a new era of the fan viewing experience. Ishbia led a campaign that distributed more than 10,000 free antennas to ensure fans across Arizona had access to the games on local channels.
"With expanded reach – for free – viewership for Suns games more than doubled since moving to Arizona’s Family, averaging 125,000+ amongst viewers age two or older compared to 63,000 viewers prior to the switch. Viewership for Mercury games increased 425%.
"... The extension continues the organization’s commitment to make Suns, Mercury and Valley Suns games available to millions of fans across Arizona on Arizona’s Family. In 2024, the partnership expanded with the addition of the Valley Suns games. As part of the extension, Suns, Mercury and Valley Suns games will continue to be available on Suns+ and Merc+, the direct-to-consumer streaming platforms powered by Kiswe."
The Suns are set to begin training camp next week.