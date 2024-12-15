Suns Reveal Final Status of Bradley Beal vs Blazers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be without Bradley Beal for the second straight game tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers, coach Mike Budenholzer said pregame.
Beal was originally listed as questionable with right knee swelling. The injury caused him to miss the Suns' 134-126 win over the Utah Jazz Friday after he popped up on the injury report only two hours before tip-off and was subsequently ruled out before the game. He will have time to rest his knee with the Suns not playing again after tonight until Thursday against the Indiana Pacers.
"It's just swelling," Budenholzer said of Beal's injury. "Hopefully a couple days without a game will be good for him. We'll see how he does each day."
This will be Beal's 10th game missed this season. Phoenix (13-11) has gone 4-5 without the star guard, who has been the subject of recent trade rumors. Two-way players Jalen Bridges, Collin Gillespie (right ankle fracture) and TyTy Washington Jr. are also listed as out for Phoenix.
Royce O'Neale started Friday's win in place of Beal and recorded 17 points (5-for-9 from 3), five assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes.
"He's always a guy that brings a defensive mindset, takes a lot of tough covers, can play up in size a little bit," Budenholzer said of O'Neale. "He just does a lot of the little things that go into winning on both ends of the court. He's been good, and we'll need it tonight."
The Blazers (8-17), who have lost five games in a row, will be without Deandre Ayton (illness), Matisse Thybulle (ankle sprain) and two-way players Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya and Taze Moore. Robert Williams III (return to competition conditioning) is questionable.
Tonight's matchup between the two teams will tip off shortly after 6:00 PM local time.