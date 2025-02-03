Suns 'Fully Focused' on Jimmy Butler Move
PHOENIX -- We're just days removed from the NBA's trade deadline, and the Phoenix Suns are locked into a potential move for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
The saga for Butler has been ongoing for weeks now, and as the Feb. 6 deadline rapidly approaches, pressure to get a deal done continues to mount.
NBA insider Shams Charania says the Suns are "fully focused" on a move for the star.
"I feel like it's deja vu - every single day we're talking about the same thing for the last two months. The Phoenix Suns are fully focused on trying to get a deal done for Jimmy Butler from everything I'm told," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show.
"They are working on three, four, five-team trade scenarios to figure out a pathway for Jimmy Butler. They want to put Jimmy Butler on this team with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and try and compete for a championship. That is what this deadline's going to be about.
"Will there be a team out there in the marketplace that will want to take on Bradley Beal and his $110 million the next two years. They have three first-round picks they're making available in the marketplace from my understanding. So, that's the team around the league that people understand is where Jimmy Butler wants to go. That's the place he would commit long-term to is the Phoenix Suns. Not the Warriors, no one else. We'll see between now and Thursday."
Full clip:
The Suns and Golden State Warriors were reportedly the two teams narrowed down on the Butler possibility list, though a report from ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said Butler was not interested in the Warriors - you can read more about that here.
The ultimate hold-up might be the no-trade clause in Beal's contract. The Suns can organize whatever the want in terms of a trade, but if Beal doesn't want to move, a deal isn't going to get done. He and LeBron James are the only two players in the league with a no-trade clause in their contract.
We've seen some massive trades completed already ahead of the deadline - are the Suns up next?
It sure looks as if Phoenix wants Jimmy, and Butler wants the Suns.