Suns Give Injury Update on Star Rookie
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns saw rookie forward Ryan Dunn leave action early in the fourth quarter of their 115-112 win over the Miami Heat with a sprained ankle, according to head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Dunn appeared to injure himself on this play:
Dunn finished the night with nine minutes played, scoring seven points while adding one rebound and assist.
According to PHNX's Gerald Bourguet, Dunn went to get treatment after the game and his left ankle looked "fairly" swollen. Dunn was also spotted walking with a noticeable limp.
Selected with Phoenix's first-round pick, Dunn has made an instant impact thanks to a strong mix of defense and three-point shooting.
Previously, Budenholzer sang the prasies of his top pick:
"We've talked a little bit about trying to develop a defensive identity, toughness and competitiveness, and that is probably the definition of Ryan Dunn," said Budenholzer.
"I think he gives us an edge on defense. He gives us length and athleticism, takes on tough matchups. I think he is a rim protector, even at his size; a rebounder. He is making shots and in-transition layups. He is doing all of the little things that go into winning."
Dunn has made two starts this season in place on an injured Bradley Beal, and even when he's simply emerging off the bench, he's been a big piece in helping the Suns match a franchise-best 7-1 start to the season.
Dunn's eclipsed ten points twice this season with a season-high of 16.
"I think they’re huge for us as a boost and energy wise and they keep making plays, even if they don't make the shots, they’re making plays and guarding the best players, which gives us the direction we need," starting center Jusuf Nurkic said of Phoenix's rookies, which includes Dunn and second-round pick Oso Ighodaro.
The Suns play on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks, so around 5:00 PM today (when injury reports for the day before are revealed) we should have a better picture of Dunn's status for the next few days.