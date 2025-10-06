Suns Giving Tickets Away to Season Opener
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are giving away tickets to their season opener against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 22.
More from the press release:
"Phoenix Suns basketball is here, and the team is preparing for the start of the regular season and the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip-Off on Oct. 22. Starting today, the Suns, Swire Coca-Cola and Fry’s Food Stores have teamed up to give fans a chance to win two tickets to the home opener against the Sacramento Kings. Tip off is at 7 p.m.
"Fans who spend $150 or more on groceries at any Fry’s Food Stores statewide, including the purchase of at least one Coca-Cola product, between Oct. 6 and Oct. 19, 2025, will be eligible to win. To enter, fans will need to upload their qualifying receipt to Suns.com/Tipoff no later than 11:59 p.m. MST on Oct. 19. Winners will be notified via email. Tickets are available while supplies last.
"Fry’s, the Official Grocer of the Suns, offers Suns fans savings at every grocery run. Throughout the season, fans and shoppers can participate in the free Suns Rewards program to purchase participating products identified with special tags and earn exclusive Suns Rewards Points. For every dollar spent on eligible items, fans will earn one Suns Reward point, which can be accumulated throughout the season to cash in on new merchandise, autographed memorabilia, in-game experiences and more."
The Suns are currently in preseason with three more games left on deck after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers.
Up next is a trip to China, where the Suns will play the Brooklyn Nets twice before returning home to face the Lakers one more time.
Then, regular season play will commence.
After facing the Kings on Oct. 22, the Suns will play a short three-game road trip against the Clippers, Nuggets and Jazz.
Though Phoenix won't have stars in the likes of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal anymore, Devin Booker hopes to lead a new supporting cast that will, at minimum, make fans proud with their hustle.
"My expectations are: I hope that we win more games than we won last year. But the truth is, it's not going to be measured in wins and losses this year, but it is going to be measured in success," Suns owner Mat Ishbia told reporters back on Media Day.
"... I promise to be more successful than last year in all aspects of it. Whether it's wins or losses, I'm not focusing on that exactly," he said.
"But I am focusing on doing the right thing, building the right organization, and making sure we're gonna be successful going forward from a perspective of identity, vision, culture and something that fans be proud of. And I think that you're gonna see that, and that will turn into wins and eventually turns into championships."