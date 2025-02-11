Suns Get Good News on Kevin Durant Injury
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to see forward Kevin Durant return from an ankle injury tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Durant had missed the last week of action but was off Phoenix's injury report.
Full Suns injury report:
OUT: Bradley Beal (toe sprain) and Cody Martin (sports hernia).
PROBABLE: Grayson Allen (left knee soreness)
QUESTIONABLE: Vasa Micic (left ankle sprain).
Durant has been Phoenix's top player this season, earning a 15th NBA All-Star nod while averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 52.4% shooting.
Still playing at a very high level, it was quite the surprise to see the Suns were actively fielding calls on Durant ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. Though he ultimately didn't get moved,
“It’s just part of the business,” Durant said (h/t PHNX).
“Everybody’s bought and sold in this league, so anybody could be up for auction. You know what I mean? So I understand that. And it’s just about getting back on the court and trying to go out there and play the game that I love. It’s a part of business though, man. We all gotta understand that.”
The Suns find themselves with a 26-26 record with just two games standing between them and the All-Star break.
“I wish we could be playing better, and I know we could be better,” Durant continued.
“That’s what happens when you not winning games and you spend a lot of money on the team and you get a lot of scrutiny and criticism for what you’re doing as a front office or ownership group. So yeah, if somebody is gonna be up for discussions, that’s just a part of the game.
"It’s on us as players that go out there and change the minds of people making those decisions and get our fans behind us and following us and supporting us even more.”
Suns-Grizzlies is set for an 8:00 PM tip at Footprint Center.