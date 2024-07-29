Suns Grade Well After 'Solid' Offseason
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were extremely limited in what they could do this offseason to improve a team near the top of the league in spending, though the organization tried their best to take lemons (that they provided themselves) and make lemonade ahead of another crucial year in the Valley.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton acknowledged that in Phoenix's offseason report card, giving them a solid B for how the Suns navigated the last few months:
"With limited flexibility due to second-apron restrictions, the Suns did a solid job of working around the edges this offseason. Owner Mat Ishbia's willingness to spend allowed Phoenix to extend starter Grayson Allen and re-sign reserves Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie, the latter to a trade-friendly deal," wrote Pelton.
"Working with the minimum, the Suns filled a need at backup point guard with reliable veteran Monte Morris and added Mason Plumlee as a reserve center.
"I also liked Phoenix adding extra second-round picks by trading down from No. 22 to No. 28 before taking Virginia forward Ryan Dunn."
This report card came days prior to the Suns inking Tyus Jones on a one-year deal in free agency to bolster the point guard position. Whether Jones starts in Phoenix remains to be seen, though the Suns certainly have options - better ones - to function as more of a traditional point guard with Morris and Jones in the mix.
Phoenix also hopes more continuity - powered by more time on the court with Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker - can see brighter days ahead in 2024-25.
There wasn't much the Suns could do this summer, though given the resources they were operating with, it's tough not to believe new coach Mike Budenholzer can orchestrate a solid season in Phoenix.