Suns Urged to Trade for Trae Young
PHOENIX -- A summer of change is coming for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns are coming off of a season filled with dispiriting results, and change has already come in the form of the front office relieving Mike Budenholzer of his duties as head coach after just one season on the job.
Next in the process is potentially reshuffling the said front office, hiring a new voice of the locker room, and even reshaping the roster come free agency.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report suggested a potential way the Suns could change the makeup of the roster - in the bold form of making a trade for Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
"This one's a little off the wall, but the Phoenix Suns just finished 10 games under .500, while having, by far, the most expensive roster in the NBA. Drastic changes could be on the way, including potential trades of Kevin Durant or Devin Booker," Bailey said.
The 2024-25 Suns are among the most disappointing teams in NBA history - let alone this regular season. Many moves that have been made since acquiring Durant in February of 2023 have aged poorly, and now the decision makers may need to face the music in the form of making bold trades.
Making a trade for the All-Star point guard makes more sense on Atlanta's side despite the draft picks that could be coming back into Phoenix's control - Bailey explained why:
"Of course, if Atlanta went after either, it'd be the side giving up picks and/or young players (even with Young also headed to Phoenix), but maybe that's fine, especially if it's for Booker. There's an interesting core of forwards and wings in place for the Hawks with Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels and Johnson.
"Continued development from those three and an even slightly more engaged defender in Young's place could get Atlanta headed in the right direction quickly."
The catch in a potential Young trade is that Phoenix would not entertain a Booker-Young swap and Durant would likely be unwilling to join a franchise that is still a lengthy road away away from getting back into contention.
A Bradley Beal for Young swap could be something worth discussing, but Atlanta has little incentive to entertain that conversation unless the franchise is truly committed to a total rebuild at this stage.
One thing is for certain in Phoenix - change is coming. While Young may not be a realistic target with the assets the Suns hold, a busy off-season that is chalk full of trades could be in store.