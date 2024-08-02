Suns Have One of NBA's Top Trade Assets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns aren't trading Kevin Durant, Devin Booker or Bradley Beal anytime soon - though they still have some of the league's most coveted assets on the trade market.
The Suns' future draft picks have been a hefty talking point for those looking to make moves around the league, and more specifically, their 2031 first-round pick was mentioned as one of the top trade assets ahead of this year by Bleacher Report:
"Digging into the nuts and bolts of the Suns' situation does little to detract from the appeal of their 2031 pick. This selection post-dates Kevin Durant's current contract—and possibly career. Even if he's still playing in Phoenix, he'll be entering his age-42 season," wrote Dan Favale.
"Similar logic applies to Bradley Beal. His current deal runs through 2026-27 (player option), and if he's still in Phoenix by 2030, he'll be entering his age-37 campaign.
"Not even Devin Booker is guaranteed to be playing at the same level, as the 2030-31 season will be his age-34 campaign. That's assuming he remains a member of the Suns. His deal runs through 2027-28, and if Phoenix's Big Three starts to age out or totally implodes, you have to imagine he'll get wandering eyes."
For those wondering, Phoenix's 2027 and 2029 firsts (currently owned by the Houston Rockets) ranked as the top asset:
"Select trade partners still might be reluctant to accept these selections in their own vacuum. Phoenix has zero incentive to burn it down and start over, even if its stars demand out, so long as its draft picks are floating around elsewhere," wrote Favale.
"At the same time, virtually no team in the league is operating on a more fragile title window. The Clippers' championship chase is already dunzo, so their post-2026 picks could generate more buzz. But remember: We're talking about right now. And since the Sixers control L.A.'s picks in 2028 (outright) and 2029 (swap), we must wait until Philly's most likely forms of matching salary can be moved before reconciling the value of those firsts."
No matter the year, it's clear the Suns' future is attractive for any organization looking to make a move and set themselves up down the road.