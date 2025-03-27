Suns HC Reacts to Celtics Blowout
PHOENIX -- Riding a four-game winning streak, the Phoenix Suns were hoping to continue momentum against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
That hope was short-lived.
The Celtics, considered to be one of the best teams in the league, ran through Phoenix in 132-102 fashion.
After the game, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer offered the following:
(On guarding the three early in the game...)
"We double-teamed the ball. Some probably were not sharp enough in our rotations. They moved it. They were aggressive. I thought even just off of offensive rebounds, which we know they do in transition. (Al) Horford and the two makes he made, I feel like they were both in transition.
"Just getting back and I think they just got such a willingness to let it fly. But certainly, we put two on the ball early, and they made us pay. We got to be better."
(On doubling the ball tonight...)
"We've been aggressive. We've been trying to not let teams play one-on-one, trying to be the aggressor, create turnovers, and create activity. Tonight, they executed better than our defense. So, it's been good for us. But tonight, their execution, their spacing, their shooting, was better than our activity."
(On responding to this game on the defensive end...)
"I think we should be able to fall back a little bit on the progress we've been making. Tonight, we got punched. Boston was very good. They executed. They shot well. We've got to find a way to kind of make that less, be better, get ready. Tomorrow will be a travel day. The great thing about the NBA is we got a chance to go defend on Friday. We got to be better defensively Friday."
The Suns drop to 35-38 on the year and are on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.