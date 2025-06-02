Insider: Suns Are 'Tough' Situation for New Coach
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly down to two finalists on their current head coach opening, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.
"The Phoenix Suns have narrowed their head coaching search to two finalists from the Cleveland Cavaliers, associate coach Johnnie Bryant and assistant Jordan Ott," Charania shared on X. "Both will meet with Suns owner Mat Ishbia in Michigan ahead of a hiring as soon as later this week."
The Suns also considered Sean Sweeney, Chris Quinn, David Fizdale and David Bliss before narrowing their search to the final two candidates.
Phoenix is currently the only NBA team without a head coach, and their final two candidates have only been long-time assistants.
The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin says he spoke with a source that dubbed the Suns' current situation as "tough" for a first-time head coach:
That's rightfully so, as the Suns appear to be a mess from top to bottom.
Mat Ishbia has given the Suns a full makeover since the moment he assumed control of the franchise, which has been met with a mixed perception. Phoenix will be on their fourth coach in as many years with their next hire.
The Suns hired general manager Brian Gregory to replace James Jones this offseason, and that move came under scrutiny for a handful of reasons.
With the well-respected Bob Myers available with reported interest in the job, the Suns opted to hire within the organization. Gregory - who has strong Michigan State ties with Ishbia - didn't exactly impress in his introductory press conference either.
Whoever ends up getting the job will inherit quite the mess of a roster, save for Devin Booker.
Kevin Durant is likely out of town before next season while nobody really knows what to expect from Bradley Beal's situation, either.
Phoenix is currently stuck in the second apron of the luxury tax, can't make any major roster improvements and are picking late in this year's NBA Draft - don't get started on the Suns' future draft pick situation, either.
It's not all doom and gloom in the Valley, though Phoenix simply isn't where they're supposed to be in any facet.
Perhaps that will come with time. Ott or Bryant could be just the reset the Suns need in terms of culture - but there's no doubting Phoenix is a tough position for anybody to walk into at the moment - especially a first-time head coach.