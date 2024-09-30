Suns Reveal How They'll Honor Al McCoy
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia confirmed the team will honor Al McCoy this coming season with a special jersey band.
McCoy passed away at the age of 91 earlier this month after serving the Suns' community for 51 years as their legendary radio voice.
“From his first call in 1972 to his last in 2023, Al McCoy was there for every defining moment in our history," Ishbia said in a statement after his passing.
"He was the heartbeat of our organization, a cherished friend, a mentor to many and a legend whose voice brought countless unforgettable moments to life for generations of Suns fans. We are heartbroken by the passing of our beloved Al, the voice of the Phoenix Suns for over five decades. Our thoughts go out to Al’s family, friends and to our entire Suns community.”
New Suns coach Mike Budenholzer offered the following words on his passing:
“We lost one of my heroes. I can still hearAl’s voice in our living room and backyard calling the plays of Sweet D, Westy and Double A … SHAZAM!!! He brought the Suns into my life, like he did for generations of kids across Arizona. Al was an icon and he will be missed”
The Suns are set to begin their preseason on Oct. 6 while their regular season starts later in the month.