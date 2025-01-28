Report: Suns Hoping for Major Upgrade in Potential Jusuf Nurkic Trade
PHOENIX -- There have been several reports detailing the Phoenix Suns' high level of activity in the trade market ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Phoenix (24-21) has already made two trades, one for a win-now player in Nick Richards and another trading away their 2031 first-round pick for three less favorable first-round picks from the Utah Jazz.
This second move seemed to signal a bigger trade was on the horizon, with many figuring it would be for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who has been reported to have mutual interest in a potential deal with the Suns.
Bradley Beal's no-trade clause has complicated potential trade discussions, as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto explained.
"The worst-kept secret in the NBA has been the mutual interest between Jimmy Butler and the Phoenix Suns. However, Suns guard Bradley Beal holds the keys to any potential trade thanks to his no-trade clause and salary needing to be included in any framework," said Scotto.
"While the rumor mill has previously linked Beal to teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in potential blockbuster scenarios with Butler landing in Phoenix, all evidence suggests Beal is comfortable staying in Phoenix, where he’s accepted his recent bench role in a professional manner despite being an All-Star three times and averaging over 30 points twice during his 11 seasons with the Washington Wizards.
"As Phoenix continues to try and scour the market to acquire Butler, the Suns also gave themselves more optionality by trading away their unprotected 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks in 2025, 2027, and 2029. Those picks are the least favorable first-round picks via Cleveland, Minnesota, or Utah each year. All of the picks acquired could be used to help potentially acquire Butler."
However there are other moves the Suns could make with the picks, Scotto added, most notably involving disgruntled center Jusuf Nurkic, who is out of Phoenix's rotation and recently said he has "no relationship" with Suns coach Mike Budenholzer.
"The Suns are also exploring pairing one of the newly acquired first-round picks with Jusuf Nurkic to acquire a starting-caliber or high-level rotation player on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype.
"Nurkic is owed $18.13 million and has averaged 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in 23.7 minutes this season.
"Despite acquiring center Nick Richards, Phoenix doesn’t view Nurkic as a salary dump since he will have more value on the trade market this summer when he becomes an expiring contract worth $19.38 million for the 2025-26 season, sources said.
"Whether the Suns can acquire Butler, trade Beal, and trade Nurkic remains to be seen, but what’s certain is the organization remains all-in on trying to make this team as competitive as possible with an eye towards the playoffs."
Whatever the Suns end up deciding to do before the deadline all seems to hinge on whether a Butler deal gets done or not, so they know how much draft capital they can include in other deals.
Buckle up for what should be a very exciting deadline across the NBA.