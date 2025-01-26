Suns Center, Coach Didn't Talk for 'Months'
PHOENIX -- Things aren't quite superb between Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and head coach Mike Budenholzer.
It's been a frustrating season all around in the desert as the Suns have fallen well short of championship expectations, though Nurkic's level of play has shouldered some of the blame for Phoenix's lack of perennial success in the 2024-25 campaign.
Nurkic - heavily involved in trade rumors ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline - was benched due to poor performance. That on top of injuries have caused him to miss the last nine games for Phoenix - and Nurkic hasn't played over 20 minutes in a game since Christmas Day.
After acknowledging trade rumors to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, Nurkic offered this:
“We don’t have a relationship,” Nurkic said. “So, it’s fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my ass off for something else.”
Phoenix recently traded for Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, who took over starting duties in just his second game with the organization.
Budenholzer responded with the following when asked about Nurkic's comments:
“It’s never easy in this league,” he said (h/t Duane Rankin). “He hasn’t played. I’m sure he’s frustrated. I respect that.
"There’s been conversations that have been had. There’s been communication, but we’ve got three or four guys that play the same position. We’re going to go with who we think gives us our best chance. You’ve got to earn your minutes. And that’s been communicated.”
It's quite obvious Nurkic isn't happy in Phoenix, and as much as the Suns would like to play damage control for the time being, a trade would benefit both sides.