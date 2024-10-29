Suns Star Again Makes NBA History
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant continues to make NBA history.
After already accomplishing a career that will easily see him land in the Basketball Hall of Fame upon first opportunity, Durant became the oldest player in league history to start a season with four straight 25-point games.
Durant's game log to begin the season, with Phoenix starting 3-1 in the process:
Away vs LAC: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL
Away vs LAL: 30 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
Home vs DAL: 31 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
Home vs LAL: 30 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 4 BLK
Durant has played at least 38 minutes in each contest so far. He's shooting 52.7% from the field and 50% from three-point land to begin the 2024-25 season.
Needless to say, one of the league's greatest scorers still has it - though he's also getting it done in other areas. After leading the Suns in points per game with 28.7, Durant is second on Phoenix's squad in rebounds (6.7) and steals (1.3) while being one of three Suns to average one block per night.
Durant also recently surpassed 29,000 career points, becoming the eighth player in NBA history to accomplish the feat.
“First, credit to Kevin Durant; 29,000, I am embarrassed to say I don't know how many people have reached that number, but I'm guessing it's a very small number so, what a tribute to a great generational talent," coach Mike Budenholzer said.
"I feel incredibly lucky to be around him every day. He just gets to great spots to be able to shoot and score against really great defense, like some of his deep threes, his early threes, I thought he was great on the boards. I don't know what he finished with, but I thought he competed on both ends and just great night for him.”
Durant is still playing exceptionally well, and that might be why the Suns are eying a two-year extension for the former MVP next offseason. Durant currently has two years left on his current deal, though Phoenix brass have been very confident in keeping the Slim Reaper around.
If Durant can continue his current form, that should be an easy decision.