Suns' Kevin Durant Earns $1.3 Million Incentive
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant earned some massive cash for his offical nod as an All-Star game starter for the 2024-25 season.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Durant's selection earned him $1.3 million bonus.
This was Durant's 15th time being selected as an All-Star.
More on the Slim Reaper's strong season from the team's official press release:
"This marks Durant’s 15th career NBA All-Star selection, which ties for the fourth-most in NBA history alongside Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Neal, and behind only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant. Durant will enter this year’s contest ranked third all-time in NBA All-Star Game scoring with 268 career points, trailing only James (434) and Bryant (290). A two-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2012 and 2019), this is Durant’s 13th career time being named an All-Star starter and second time with the Suns. He is the seventh player to be named an All-Star starter multiple times as a member of the Suns, joining Amar’e Stoudemire, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Charles Barkley, Paul Westphal and Connie Hawkins.
"Through 33 games this season Durant is averaging 27.2 points (6th in NBA) on 52.3% shooting from the field (26th), 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 blocks (16th). On Oct. 26, Durant reached 29,000 career points and currently (through Jan. 23) sits 180 points away from becoming the eighth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points.
"NBA All-Star starters are determined by voting from fans, current players and a media panel with fans accounting for 50% of the vote, and players and media accounting for 25% each. NBA All-Star reserves are voted on by the league’s head coaches and will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 30.
"The 74th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. MT at Chase Center in San Francisco. This season’s contest will be the debut of a new All-Star Game format, featuring a four-team mini-tournament that will include three games. The 24 All-Stars will be divided into three teams of eight, while the fourth team will be the winning team from the Rising Stars championship game. The winner of the two semifinal games will face off with each other in the championship game, with all three games being played to 40 points."