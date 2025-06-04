Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Get Major Update
Now, the real fun begins here in the desert.
After replacing their general manager and head coach, their next task is clear: Trade Kevin Durant.
Suns Now Shift to Kevin Durant Trade
From ESPN's Shams Charania:
"With their coaching hire set, the Suns now begin the franchise's offseason of changes to the roster. The Suns will work with All-Star forward Kevin Durant and his business partner, Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman, on his next landing spot. He is expected to have a robust market of approximately four to six seriously interested teams this offseason, sources said."- Shams Charania on Suns' Next Moves
Durant and Ott previously worked together during a brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets, though that clearly wasn't enough to get the future Hall of Fame forward to stick around in the Valley.
Between Durant and Bradley Beal, Phoenix is set to potentially lose some pretty big star power over the course of the next few months.
What Happened With Suns and Kevin Durant?
The two sides reportedly skipped contract negotiations earlier in the 2024-25 season and had hoped to iron things out this summer, where Phoenix could offer Durant a two-year extension rather than just one during the regular season.
Yet there was a massive shift between the two parties, as Phoenix shopped Durant around at the trade deadline without his knowledge, even orchestrating a deal to send him to the Golden State Warriors before the player himself rejected it, per reports.
With just one year remaining on his contract, all signs point to Durant and the Suns splitting this offseason.
When Could Kevin Durant Trade Happen?
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reports a trade is likely to happen before the 2025 NBA Draft, which is slated to begin on Wednesday, June 25.
It's not exactly known what the Suns are hoping to get back in a package for Durant, though a mix of young players who can contribute right away and draft picks for the future should do.
Organizations such as the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks among others are expected to pursue Durant this summer.