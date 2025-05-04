Suns Land Big Man in New Mock Draft
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will pick later in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft thanks to various trades that have landed them stars in exchange for their own selections.
The Suns - who own the first-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers - are slotted to pick 29th.
Phoenix did well last year in the late stages of the first round, ultimately ending up with forward Ryan Dunn.
With new general manager Brian Gregory in the fold, what direction will the Suns take this time around?
CBS Sports believes Georgetown Hoyas forward Thomas Sorber can be of some assistance, mocking the big man to Phoenix in their latest mock draft.
"Sorber was quietly one of the most productive freshmen in college hoops this season, averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 boards at Georgetown. He's a natural scorer inside with soft hands and a natural shot-swatter on the other end to boot," wrote Kyle Boone.
One NBA scout told HoopsHype, "He’s another guy we have been following since high school. He is just so dominant, he plays bigger than he is. Sorber just has the intangibles and motor you want out of a big. His passing too is underrated. Xavier Tillman is the comp I’ve heard but that’s not a bad thing, I think he’s better.”
The Suns have players such as Bol Bol, Jalen Bridges and Mason Plumlee set to be free agents, though Bol does have early Bird rights while Bridges and Plumlee do not have Bird rights.
This summer, the Suns hope to undergo construction of their roster and transform the identity of their team.
"I want to put a team out there on the court that everyone is proud of," Suns owner Mat Ishbia told reporters after the year ended.
"It has to have an identity -- an identity similar to Phoenix. Some grit, some determination, some work ethic, some grind, some joy. We just haven't had that."
Could Sorber be part of that transition?