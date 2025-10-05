Suns 'Lost Value' More Than Most NBA Teams This Offseason

Inside The Suns

The Phoenix Suns aren't expected to do much.

Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns clearly aren't being viewed as contenders moving into the 2025-26 season.

After losing big names such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns move into the new year with a clear focus on starting another era through Devin Booker.

It's no secret the Suns lost some major star power over the summer, though ESPN doesn't believe the returns Phoenix got back will suffice.

Suns Among Biggest NBA Losers This Offseason

When evaluating teams that won/lost the most "value" according to NBA WAR metrics, ESPN has the Suns in the biggest loser category.

"This type of offseason was necessary for Phoenix to press the reset button and move on from the failed Big Three experiment with Durant, Beal and Devin Booker, which yielded zero total playoff wins before being blown up," wrote Neil Paine.

"But the Suns still saw an exodus of talent, headlined by -- but not limited to -- KD's move to Houston. They got back some interesting players in that record-breaking seven-team trade, including Green and Brooks, who combined for 7.3 WAR last season. But there is no doubt that the post-Durant transition in Phoenix will be painful."

Apr 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and guard Devin Booker (1) react on the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like Paine said, the losses were needed if the Suns were going to ever get themselves out of the purgatory of a star-studded team that was clearly not going to bring the franchise's first NBA title back to Phoenix.

The Suns, though clearly not being a competitor, are confident this will be the first step in the right direction.

"My expectations are: I hope that we win more games than we won last year. But the truth is, it's not going to be measured in wins and losses this year, but it is going to be measured in success. ... I promise to be more successful than last year in all aspects of it. Whether it's wins or losses, I'm not focusing on that exactly," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said at Media Day.

"But I am focusing on doing the right thing, building the right organization, and making sure we're gonna be successful going forward from a perspective of identity, vision, culture and something that fans be proud of. And I think that you're gonna see that, and that will turn into wins and eventually turns into championships."

The Suns already began preseason festivities with a win over the Lakers

