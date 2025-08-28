Suns Made Brilliant Signing With Steve Nash
The Phoenix Suns are just over two decades removed from one of the best decisions they made as a franchise.
In the summer of 2004, the Suns re-signed Steve Nash after he spent a few years with the Dallas Mavericks. The signing was named the third-best in the NBA in the 21st Century by CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland.
"Nash's signing helped usher in the best era of Suns basketball since the early 90s. The Seven Seconds or Less Suns were a team ahead of their time, and Nash was the maestro conducting it all on the court," Kalland wrote.
"He won the league's MVP award in his first two seasons in Phoenix, made five All-NBA squads, six All-Star teams and remains the franchise's all-time leader in assists thanks to his second stint in Phoenix. While the Suns never captured a championship or made it to the Finals with Nash, those first two seasons in particular were something magical."
Nash brought the Suns to new heights immediately upon his arrival, giving the team reason to contend for a championship. While Nash never brought the team beyond the Western Conference Finals, he is still responsible for arguably the most successful era of Suns basketball in the franchise's history.
From 2005-10, the Suns were a threat in the playoffs in the Western Conference. Due to a number of factors not linked to Nash, things didn't work out for the Suns.
Since Nash's departure from the Suns in 2012, Phoenix has figured out other ways to contend, but the consistency hasn't been the same.
Perhaps the Suns will find their groove again, but they are going to need a free agent signing like Nash in order to turn things around for the franchise and return to the top of the Western Conference hierarchy.