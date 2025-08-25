What is Suns' Modern Mt. Rushmore?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns march into the 2025-26 season with a new front office, coaching staff and roster that carries question marks from top to bottom.
While time will tell on how exactly the Suns' season will pan out, we've got quite the gap to fill in terms of content and conversation.
Debating Mt. Rushmore's throughout sports has been an often fun conversation, and Bleacher Report took a recent stab at doing an updated four-face look for each NBA franchise, discussing which figures since the turn of the century would fit among the best.
It's a fairly easy argument for the Suns:
Bleacher Report Lists Suns' Updated Mt. Rushmore
PG Steve Nash, SG Devin Booker, SF Shawn Marion and PF Amar'e Stoudemire all made the list.
Grant Hughes with his explanation:
"Two-time MVP Steve Nash was the man at the controls for the "Seven Seconds or Less" Suns teams that pushed the boundaries of offensive basketball and made multiple deep playoff runs in the mid-2000s. His remarkable scoring efficiency and preternatural unselfishness made Phoenix's attack work, but it wouldn't have been nearly as effective without Shawn Marion and Amar'e Stoudemire filling the lanes.
"Marion was among the best defenders of his era, while Stoudemire was a one-of-one athletic marvel who won Rookie of the Year in 2003 and earned All-NBA spots in every season thereafter in which he played at least 60 games. He totaled five in all and averaged a dunk-punctuated 21.4 points in eight seasons with the team.
"Devin Booker had nothing to do with that era of Suns basketball, but he belongs on Phoenix's Mt. Rushmore nonetheless. No Suns player appeared in as many as Booker's 673 games since 2000, and Marion is the only Sun within 5,000 points of Booker's 16,452 points."
It's tough to argue with any of the four names on this list.
If you wanted to argue just for the sake of entertainment, maybe you could slide Chris Paul in there somewhere - though his resume purely with the Suns is hard to stack against the other names.