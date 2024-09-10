Suns Make Changes to Preseason Schedule
The Phoenix Suns have announced the following changes to their preseason schedule:
"Start times for Phoenix Suns preseason games on Sunday, October 13, and Thursday, October 17 have changed. The game on Sunday, October 13 at the Denver Nuggets has been moved to5:30 p.m. PTand will now be nationally televised on ESPN, and the game on Thursday, October 17 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers has been moved to7:00 p.m. PTand will now be nationally televised on TNT. All five Suns preseason games, including these two, will be broadcast locally on Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports."
Below is the new Suns preseason schedule:
PHOENIX SUNS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
SUN, OCT 6 at LOS ANGELES LAKERS (6:30 PM PST)
TUE, OCT 8 at DETROIT PISTONS (4:00 PM PST)
FRIDAY, OCT 11 vs DETROIT PISTONS (7:00 PM PST)
SUN, OCT 13 at DENVER NUGGETS (5:30 PM PST)
THURS, OCT 17 vs LOS ANGELES LAKERS (7:00 PM PST)
The Suns then begin their 2024-25 regular season on the road with a two-game trip against the Los Angeles Clippers (Oct. 23) and Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 25) before their home opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 26.
Plenty of expectations fill the Valley with the arrival of head coach Mike Budenholzer, who takes over the Suns for his first season as head coach following the dismissal of Frank Vogel.
Phoenix hopes to get more from their star trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant in 2024-25 - they believe they have sufficient talent around their "big three" to make a deeper push than last season, where they won 49 games but were swept out of the postseason in the first round.
While no official training camp dates have been scheduled, dates around the league will be either Sept. 30 or Oct. 1 (Boston and Denver will start a week earlier with their international games).