Suns Make Final Roster Moves Ahead of Camp
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns officially announced the signings of three new players ahead of training camp starting next week.
From the team's official press release:
"The Phoenix Suns today announced that the team has signed forward/center Mamadi Diakite, forward/center Frank Kaminsky and forward Moses Wood. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Kaminsky (7’-0”, 240 pounds) is an eight-year NBA veteran, holding career averages of 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 413 games with Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix and Charlotte. He was a member of the Suns 2021 Western Conference championship team, spending three seasons in Phoenix from 2019-22. Kaminsky played for Partizan in Serbia during the 2023-24 season, appearing in 27 ABA League games and 30 EuroLeague games.
"Diakite (6’-9”, 228 pounds) has played four NBA seasons, appearing in 55 games (six starts) after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. During his NBA career he has played with New York, San Antonio, Cleveland, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee, where he was a member of the 2021 NBA Champion Bucks team coached by Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer. A native of Guinea, Diakite averaged 14.4 points 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 18 NBA G League games with the Westchester Knicks and the Austin Spurs last season.
"Wood (6’8”, 210 pounds) completed a five-year collegiate career at the University of Washington during the 2023-24 season. He played for the Atlanta Hawks at NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 this past July. Wood played with Washinton, the University of Portland, UNLV and Tulane University during his college career, appearing in 157 total games with career averages of 10.5 points on 44.1% shooting (40.4 3FG%) and 4.8 rebounds.
"Diakite will wear No. 25, Kaminsky will wear No. 47 and Wood will wear No. 17. An updated Suns roster is attached.
"Diakite’s name is pronounced Mah-mah-DEE Dee-ah-KEE-tay."
After Media Day on Monday, Sept. 30, the Suns will go straight to work at camp with their first preseason game coming on Oct. 6.