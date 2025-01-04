Suns Make Last Minute Adds to Injury Report
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have now added Tyus Jones and Oso Ighodaro to their Saturday night injury report against the Indiana Pacers.
Both are now questionable due to illness.
Star guard Bradley Beal is also questionable with a hip contusion while Royce O'Neale (ankle sprain) and Jusuf Nurkic (suspension) are out as well.
It's been a slippery slope for the Suns, who are on a three-game losing streak and have lost their last six-of-seven entering tonight, which is the first of a three-game road trip for Mike Budenholzer's squad.
Jones is the last remaining Suns player who has played in every game thus far for Phoenix, and now that streak could be in danger. The free agent addition has been massive in helping organize the Suns' offense, and while much has gone wrong in the desert to start the 2024-25 campaign,
"We're not playing anywhere near our ceiling....The last couple of games, we felt like we've played better and we're growing. But at the same time, where we're at in the season, we need to be able to string some wins together," Jones said on Phoenix's recent string of play (h/t PHNX).
Ighodaro has been a nice athletic addition to the Suns' center rotation, as the second-round pick has flashed some versatility and rim protection through his first stint of games in the NBA.
We'll find out pre-game if both will be able to go.
Suns-Pacers will tip at 5:00 PM Arizona time.