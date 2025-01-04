Inside The Suns

Suns Make Last Minute Adds to Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns now have two more players questionable.

Donnie Druin

Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have now added Tyus Jones and Oso Ighodaro to their Saturday night injury report against the Indiana Pacers.

Both are now questionable due to illness.

Star guard Bradley Beal is also questionable with a hip contusion while Royce O'Neale (ankle sprain) and Jusuf Nurkic (suspension) are out as well.

It's been a slippery slope for the Suns, who are on a three-game losing streak and have lost their last six-of-seven entering tonight, which is the first of a three-game road trip for Mike Budenholzer's squad.

Jones is the last remaining Suns player who has played in every game thus far for Phoenix, and now that streak could be in danger. The free agent addition has been massive in helping organize the Suns' offense, and while much has gone wrong in the desert to start the 2024-25 campaign,

"We're not playing anywhere near our ceiling....The last couple of games, we felt like we've played better and we're growing. But at the same time, where we're at in the season, we need to be able to string some wins together," Jones said on Phoenix's recent string of play (h/t PHNX).

Ighodaro has been a nice athletic addition to the Suns' center rotation, as the second-round pick has flashed some versatility and rim protection through his first stint of games in the NBA.

We'll find out pre-game if both will be able to go.

Suns-Pacers will tip at 5:00 PM Arizona time.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News