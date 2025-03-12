Report: Suns Could Get Massive Haul for Devin Booker Trade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move forward into the final stretch of the 2024-25 regular season with massive questions surrounding both their finish to the schedule and what the summer holds.
The Suns have seen stars such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant heavily involved in trade rumors, though franchise cornerstone Devin Booker has mostly been viewed as untouchable.
If Phoenix wanted to, however, the Suns could net quite the haul for Booker.
From The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin:
"Sources informed The Republic the Suns could probably get four first round picks for Booker and a rising star in his third or fourth year.
"Booker has zero options on his four-year, $220-million supermax that will have three years remaining after this season, but Booker has stayed 10 with the Suns through the good and bad.
"Anyone is tradeable, as evidenced by the Mavs moving Luka Doncic last month, but the Suns and Booker will remain joined at the hip – unless the franchise’s all-time leading scorer wanted out."
Booker has been loyal to the Suns through some pretty dark times, so it's tough to envision Phoenix being without one of their best players in franchise history.
It seems much more likely Durant will be dealt this summer, as evidenced by Rankin:
"Sources informed The Arizona Republic that Durant’s camp was upset Phoenix put him in trade talks before the 2025 deadline last month as he rejected a move back to Golden State where he won back-to-back NBA titles and finals MVPs," said Rankin.
"However, between the Suns having already looked to move Durant, him publicly saying he understood it and his camp taking issue with those talks, it's hard to see him staying in Phoenix beyond this season."
Quite frankly, Booker shouldn't be dealt - though if the Suns decide to fully blow things up - Phoenix could get some hefty draft capital for their star.