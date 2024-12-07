Suns vs Heat: Is Jimmy Butler Playing?
The Miami Heat will have forward Jimmy Butler available against the Phoenix Suns tonight.
Butler was listed as probable with his knee injury, though he was given the green light by Miami before tip - which is slated for 6:00 PM Phoenix time. He did miss one matchup for Miami with the right knee problem but has played in the Heat's last four-of-five.
Butler has missed a total of five games this season and is currently averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per night. The previous games missed were due to a sprained ankle.
Miami is 6-4 over their last ten games and are 10-10 on the season hosting the Suns, who are 12-9.
The Heat have had plenty of time to rest, as they last played on Wednesday in what was a throttling 134-93 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Phoenix lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday and do have the Orlando Magic on Sunday as the second part of a back-to-back.
The Suns themselves are missing a few players in the lineup, as both Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic are out for their current road trip.
This is the second time the two sides will meet this season after Phoenix won their previous home date, 115-112. Butler scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the loss for Miami.
Nikola Jovic (left ankle sprain), Josh Richardson (right heel) and Dru Smith (right knee) are all available for the Heat after being listed on the official injury report earlier today.