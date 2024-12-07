Inside The Suns

Suns vs Heat: Is Jimmy Butler Playing?

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat battle tonight - is Jimmy Butler hitting the floor?

Donnie Druin

Dec 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat will have forward Jimmy Butler available against the Phoenix Suns tonight.

Butler was listed as probable with his knee injury, though he was given the green light by Miami before tip - which is slated for 6:00 PM Phoenix time. He did miss one matchup for Miami with the right knee problem but has played in the Heat's last four-of-five.

Butler has missed a total of five games this season and is currently averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per night. The previous games missed were due to a sprained ankle.

Miami is 6-4 over their last ten games and are 10-10 on the season hosting the Suns, who are 12-9.

The Heat have had plenty of time to rest, as they last played on Wednesday in what was a throttling 134-93 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Phoenix lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday and do have the Orlando Magic on Sunday as the second part of a back-to-back.

The Suns themselves are missing a few players in the lineup, as both Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic are out for their current road trip.

This is the second time the two sides will meet this season after Phoenix won their previous home date, 115-112. Butler scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the loss for Miami.

Nikola Jovic (left ankle sprain), Josh Richardson (right heel) and Dru Smith (right knee) are all available for the Heat after being listed on the official injury report earlier today.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News