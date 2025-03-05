Suns Pull off Miraculous Comeback to Defeat Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (29-33) came back from down as much as 23 to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers (32-29) 119-117 Tuesday night at PHX Arena.
Phoenix looked like it was dead in the water the majority of the game until Kevin Durant scored 19 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, and the Suns won the final period 43-22.
With the win, Phoenix finished its four-game homestand 2-2 and swept the season series over LA.
The Suns did not have any notable injuries, while Norman Powell (hamstring), Derrick Jones Jr. (groin) and Ben Simmons (knee) were all out for the Clippers.
Devin Booker ended with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, eight assists and five rebounds, while Nick Richards excelled down low with 16 points (8-10 FG) and seven rebounds. Mason Plumlee (14 points and 6 rebounds) and Royce O'Neale (12 points) gave the Suns great minutes off the bench, as did two-way player Collin Gillespie, who came in at the end of the third and played the entire fourth quarter, finishing with 10 points and three assists and hitting a dagger 3-pointer with 36.4 seconds left.
Bradley Beal had 0 points for Phoenix and did not return after halftime with left calf soreness.
The Clippers had five players in double figures, led by Ivica Zubac (35 points on 15-18 FG, 9 rebounds), Kawhi Leonard (21 points on 9-20 FG, 4 rebounds) and James Harden (21 points on 5-14 FG, 15 assists).
Quick Recap
Phoenix had four turnovers in the first four-and-a-half minutes of the game, and the Clippers took an early 11-4 lead. The Suns turned it around after this poor start, going on a 13-5 run and scoring five points in the last five seconds of the first quarter after stealing the inbounds pass to go ahead 30-24 going into the second. O'Neale and Plumlee had six points off the bench in the quarter for the Suns.
The Clippers retook the lead with a 10-3 run to start the second quarter. Phoenix could not stop them the rest of the quarter, as LA ended up winning the period 41-19 to take a 65-49 halftime lead. Durant, Booker and Beal were a combined 4-for-17 from the field in the first half. Los Angeles shot 17-for-22 (77.3%) as a team in the second quarter compared to 7-for-22 (31.8%) for Phoenix.
Phoenix could not muster any sort of momentum out of halftime, losing the third quarter 30-27, as Zubac had 25 points on 12-of-13 shooting through three quarters and LA led 95-76 heading into the fourth.
Durant went on a personal 8-0 run to start the fourth to give Phoenix a huge spark. The Suns then cut the Clippers lead to as little as two with a 21-7 start to the quarter. Phoenix eventually tied the game at 106 with a Durant jumper with 4:18 remaining and took a two-point lead with a Booker fastbreak layup with 3:02 left. The Clippers never tied or regained the lead after this, despite Booker missing two free throws with the Suns up three with nine seconds to go.
Phoenix ended the fourth quarter 13-for-19 (68.4%) from the floor and 6-for-9 from 3. For the game, the Suns shot 41-for-80 (51.3%) from the field and 14-for-34 (41.2%) from downtown.
What's Next
The Suns begin a four-game road trip Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.